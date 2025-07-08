L&T spearheads India's nuclear submarine project

Submarines focused on tactical agility underwater

Unlike the older Arihant-class subs built mainly for deterrence, these new ones will focus on tactical agility underwater—think faster moves and smarter missions.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is leading the build at its Gujarat facility, continuing its submarine legacy.

Plus, with supersonic and hypersonic missiles on board instead of slower ones, India aims to keep an edge in the Indo-Pacific region as security challenges grow.