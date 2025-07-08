L&T spearheads India's nuclear submarine project
India is ramping up its naval game with Project-77, starting work on two new nuclear-powered attack submarines as part of a bigger plan for a six-sub fleet.
These high-tech subs are designed for precision strikes and tracking enemy vessels, packing advanced missiles like upgraded BrahMos and future hypersonic weapons that can hit targets up to 2,000km away.
Submarines focused on tactical agility underwater
Unlike the older Arihant-class subs built mainly for deterrence, these new ones will focus on tactical agility underwater—think faster moves and smarter missions.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is leading the build at its Gujarat facility, continuing its submarine legacy.
Plus, with supersonic and hypersonic missiles on board instead of slower ones, India aims to keep an edge in the Indo-Pacific region as security challenges grow.