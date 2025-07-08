Odisha marks Rasagolla Dibasa with deities' return

On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, Odisha celebrated Rasagola Dibasa—basically a sweet-filled homecoming for Lord Jagannath and his siblings after their big Rath Yatra journey. The highlight? Devotees offer rasagolas (those soft, syrupy cheese sweets) to the gods as part of a much-loved ritual.

More than just a sweet treat Niladri Bije isn't just about sweets; it's about patching things up.

Legend says Lord Jagannath offers rasagolas to Goddess Lakshmi to make peace after leaving her behind during the Yatra.

This gesture stands for forgiveness and togetherness, and since 2015, it's been at the heart of Rasagola Dibasa celebrations.

A look at the cultural significance of rasagola Rasagolas aren't just tasty—they're tied deep into Odia culture.

The tradition goes back over 500 years and even pops up in old texts like the Dani Ramayan (way before Bengal claimed it).

For Odias, sharing rasagolas on this day is all about heritage and devotion.