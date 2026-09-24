Viral Bhiwandi video shows 17 schoolchildren in 3 seater auto

A video from Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, is making the rounds online, showing 17 schoolchildren packed into a single auto-rickshaw, even though it's only meant for three.

Children were crammed around the driver and in the rear and luggage area of the auto-rickshaw.

When a bystander stopped the auto-rickshaw and asked what was going on, the driver admitted he often carries way too many children but promised not to do it again.