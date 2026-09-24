Viral Bhiwandi video shows 17 schoolchildren in 3 seater auto
A video from Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, is making the rounds online, showing 17 schoolchildren packed into a single auto-rickshaw, even though it's only meant for three.
Children were crammed around the driver and in the rear and luggage area of the auto-rickshaw.
When a bystander stopped the auto-rickshaw and asked what was going on, the driver admitted he often carries way too many children but promised not to do it again.
Bhiwandi traffic police act against driver
After the clip went viral, local traffic police took action against the driver.
Turns out, overcrowded school auto-rickshaws are pretty common here because many parents opt for private auto-rickshaws to avoid bus fares or there just aren't any provided.
For many families, these auto-rickshaws are often the only option, even if it means risking safety.
This incident is a big reminder that better rules and safer rides for children are really needed.