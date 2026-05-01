Viral video captures last moments before Bargi Dam cruise capsized

Rescue teams continue search, cruises suspended

Rescue teams from the Army, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) are still searching for those missing, though poor visibility is slowing things down.

The state has now suspended all similar cruise operations and started a safety review, especially around life jacket rules.

Prime Minister Modi shared his condolences and announced ₹2 lakh compensation for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.