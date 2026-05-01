Viral video captures last moments before Bargi Dam cruise capsized
A viral video has captured the last moments before a cruise boat capsized at Bargi Dam, Narmada River, after a sudden storm hit on Thursday evening.
Tragically, nine people lost their lives and six are still missing.
None of the passengers had life jackets at first, but some managed to put them on later, which helped save 25 others.
Rescue teams continue search, cruises suspended
Rescue teams from the Army, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) are still searching for those missing, though poor visibility is slowing things down.
The state has now suspended all similar cruise operations and started a safety review, especially around life jacket rules.
Prime Minister Modi shared his condolences and announced ₹2 lakh compensation for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.