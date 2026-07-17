Viral video shows Delhi passenger refusing fare, alleging misconduct
India
A video of a tense exchange between a Delhi cab driver and his passenger has gone viral.
After a ride from Noida to Laxmi Nagar, the woman refused to pay, saying the driver dropped her on the wrong side of her home and accusing him of misconduct.
Woman dares driver, tries grabbing phone
The driver insisted he followed the app's directions and asked for his fare.
The woman challenged him, "Paise leke dikha tu (I dare you to take money from me)", and tried grabbing his phone as he recorded her.