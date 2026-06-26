Viral video shows Zypp CEO suggesting guard join deliveries India Jun 26, 2026

A casual video of Zypp Electric CEO Akash Gupta talking with his office security guard is making waves online.

Gupta suggests the guard consider becoming a delivery partner, pointing out he could earn much more than his current nearly ₹18,000 a month, with the guard noting he could potentially earn ₹1,500 to ₹1,600 a day if he gets his own vehicle.