Viral video shows Zypp CEO suggesting guard join deliveries
India
A casual video of Zypp Electric CEO Akash Gupta talking with his office security guard is making waves online.
Gupta suggests the guard consider becoming a delivery partner, pointing out he could earn much more than his current nearly ₹18,000 a month, with the guard noting he could potentially earn ₹1,500 to ₹1,600 a day if he gets his own vehicle.
Delivery partners can earn 40k-50k
Gupta confirms delivery partners can make ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 a month but also mentions the job is physically demanding.
The conversation has sparked fresh discussions about chasing better pay in the gig economy versus handling its challenges, a topic that clearly resonates with many young people thinking about their next career move.