Virar man Shivam Upadhyay allegedly killed fiancee, her mother

Upadhyay shared photos sparked fatal attack

Upadhyay and Nancy had been together for two years, but things went downhill when her family didn't support their marriage.

Tensions spiked after Upadhyay shared Nancy's private photos online out of anger over her mother's refusal.

This led to a fight on Wednesday that ended with both women fatally attacked and Upadhyay seriously injured after he tried to set the apartment on fire.

He is in critical condition as police continue their investigation.