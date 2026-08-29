Visa delay kept Andhra Pradesh pilgrims out of Nepal floods
India
Twenty-eight pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh are back in Tirupati after a dramatic Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, where they survived sudden flash floods in Nepal.
Their trip was delayed by visa issues, which unexpectedly kept them out of the affected location when disaster struck.
Driver steered bus before bridge collapsed
The group's driver acted fast, steering their bus to higher ground after noticing the danger, and the bridge collapsed soon after, moves that likely saved lives.
While these pilgrims made it home safely, seven people from Andhra Pradesh and two busses with West Bengal passengers are still missing.
The Indian government and the travel agency have been supporting pilgrims and staying in touch throughout the ordeal.