Visitor used smart glasses to record Kashi Vishwanath abhishek ritual
India
A visitor at Kashi Vishwanath Temple recorded inside the sacred inner chamber using smart glasses, breaking strict temple rules.
The recording happened during an Abhishek ritual and included selfies around the temple.
The video later was deleted.
Police screen devices at Kashi Vishwanath
After the incident, authorities have stepped up security.
Police are now checking for camera-enabled devices like smart glasses at entry points, making sure visitors leave them outside before going in.
Officials say these measures are all about keeping one of India's most revered temples safe and respectful for everyone.