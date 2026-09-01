Vizhinjam International Seaport dispatches 1st export shipment to Valencia, Spain
India
Vizhinjam International Seaport just sent off its very first export shipment, a big milestone for Kerala.
The MSC Beryl, a cargo ship from MSC, is carrying eight containers to Valencia, Spain.
This marks the start of full export-import operations at the port since August 18, and the journey will take about 20 days.
New mainline services connect Kerala exporters
The shipment includes goods from Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, showing Vizhinjam's reach across Kerala.
Even with a slight delay because the booked vessel arrived late, port officials are upbeat about what's next.
The new mainline services mean local businesses can connect directly with international markets, opening up fresh opportunities for exports from Kerala and nearby regions.