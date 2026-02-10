Volcanoes that spew mud instead of lava? Yes, they're real
A mud volcano in Diglipur, Andaman Islands, erupted on 8 January 2026.
The Geological Survey of India reported a total of four clusters of these muddy mounds, with a central height of about 2 meters and an eruption area of about 500 square meters.
Locals heard a loud blast, and witnesses and local officials described a mound about 3-4 meters high with mud spread over more than 1,000 square meters.
Eruptions reveal ancient secrets
Initial reports did not specify any injuries, but scientists are buzzing because these eruptions reveal ancient secrets.
Mud volcanoes form when underground gasses push old earth and water to the surface.
The Diglipur eruption was reported on 8 January 2026; access was restricted.
