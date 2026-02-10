Volcanoes that spew mud instead of lava? Yes, they're real India Feb 10, 2026

A mud volcano in Diglipur, Andaman Islands, erupted on 8 January 2026 (reported near Jol Tekri in Diglipur); no source evidence that this was the first eruption in 20 years.

The Geological Survey of India reported a total of four clusters of these muddy mounds, with a central height of about 2 meters and an eruption area of about 500 square meters.

Locals heard a loud blast, and witnesses and local officials described a mound about 3-4 meters high with mud spread over more than 1,000 square meters.