Vrindavan: Retired Army officer hit on head by temple sevayat India Feb 14, 2026

A visit to Vrindavan's famous Banke Bihari Temple turned violent when a sevayat (temple attendant), Manoj Goswami (60), allegedly attacked retired honorary Army captain Kushendra Yadav (52) with a stick.

The clash started after Yadav stepped in to break up an argument between the sevayat and another man.

Despite efforts by Yadav and his wife to stop the attack, he suffered a head injury before bystanders called the police.