Vrindavan: Retired Army officer hit on head by temple sevayat
India
A visit to Vrindavan's famous Banke Bihari Temple turned violent when a sevayat (temple attendant), Manoj Goswami (60), allegedly attacked retired honorary Army captain Kushendra Yadav (52) with a stick.
The clash started after Yadav stepped in to break up an argument between the sevayat and another man.
Despite efforts by Yadav and his wife to stop the attack, he suffered a head injury before bystanders called the police.
Accused arrested, legal action underway
Police arrested Goswami on February 14, and legal action is underway.
Yadav received medical care for his injuries.
A video of the incident surfaced on social media.