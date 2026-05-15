WBCHSE launches subjectwise Class 12 improvement exams in West Bengal
India
Big update for West Bengal class 12 students: WBCHSE has rolled out an improvement exam system. If you're not happy with your marks in specific subjects, you can now retake those exams: no need to repeat the whole year.
The 2026 results, out on May 14, saw a solid 91.23% pass rate.
Improvement exam registration: surrender mark sheet
To apply for the improvement exam, you'll need to give up your original mark sheet and register online at the WBCHSE website (dates are coming soon).
This year's mark sheets also come with QR codes and student photos for extra security, a nice touch if you're aiming for higher studies or competitive exams.
This new system finally gives students more control if they're not satisfied with their scores.