Weather office warns Northeast India of heavy rain July 17-20
Heads up, Northeast India: the weather office says a big spell of rain is coming your way from July 17 to 20.
Arunachal Pradesh is set to get hit hardest, with Papum Pare and Kurung Kumey districts on red alert for super heavy showers, thunderstorms, and lightning.
So if you're in the area, expect some seriously wet days.
Arunachal authorities warn of floods, landslides
Papum Pare could see up to 20cm of rain in just one day, while Kurung Kumey may get around one-half that.
Anjaw district is also on orange alert for very heavy rainfall.
Other spots like Lohit, Pakke Kessang, and Tawang aren't off the hook either.
With risks of flash floods and landslides, especially in hill regions, local authorities are urging everyone to stay alert: avoid unnecessary travel and keep away from rivers or landslide-prone zones until things calm down after July 21.