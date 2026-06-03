Wednesday morning rain cools Mumbai, leaves waterlogged streets, traffic jams India Jun 03, 2026

Mumbai got a heavy dose of rain early Wednesday, finally breaking the heat but also causing its usual headaches: waterlogged streets and traffic jams in spots like Andheri and DN Nagar.

The showers started around 7am and are expected to stick around for another hour or two.

While some people cheered the cool change online, others quickly pointed out flooded roads and the city's ongoing drainage issues.