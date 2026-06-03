Wednesday morning rain cools Mumbai, leaves waterlogged streets, traffic jams
Mumbai got a heavy dose of rain early Wednesday, finally breaking the heat but also causing its usual headaches: waterlogged streets and traffic jams in spots like Andheri and DN Nagar.
The showers started around 7am and are expected to stick around for another hour or two.
While some people cheered the cool change online, others quickly pointed out flooded roads and the city's ongoing drainage issues.
Social posts praise rain, criticize drainage
Social media was buzzing with everything from excitement ("Monsoon in Mumbai. Rain arrives with a bang in Maharashtra") to frustration over neighborhoods like Borivali, Mira Bhayandar, and Dahisar.
Many called out the city's drainage system, with one user asking, "Rain for an hour and revealed the condition of our Mumbai! @mybmc are we pay taxes for this ?"