West Bengal announces women's 181 helpline and police help desks India May 15, 2026

West Bengal is planning some fresh changes to make city life a bit safer and cleaner.

Minister Agnimitra Paul announced a new women's emergency helpline (181) that uses geo-tagging so police can reach you faster, plus help desks for women at every police station.

There's also a proposed mobile app where you can snap and upload geo-tagged photos of garbage piles: authorities will have to clean them up within an hour or two.