West Bengal announces women's 181 helpline and police help desks
India
West Bengal is planning some fresh changes to make city life a bit safer and cleaner.
Minister Agnimitra Paul announced a new women's emergency helpline (181) that uses geo-tagging so police can reach you faster, plus help desks for women at every police station.
There's also a proposed mobile app where you can snap and upload geo-tagged photos of garbage piles: authorities will have to clean them up within an hour or two.
West Bengal tightens parking rules
To cut down on traffic chaos, the government is tightening parking rules: cars will need to stick to official spots only.
Minister Paul also mentioned plans for better monitoring of parking fees to keep things fair and transparent.