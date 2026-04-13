West Bengal deletes 10.9% of voters in SIR Phase 2
West Bengal just made headlines for having one of the highest rates of voter deletions among the 12 states/UTs where SIR Phase 2 was completed during the latest electoral roll update.
The state removed 10.9% of its voters, ranking in the top five, and was second only to Uttar Pradesh when it came to deleting names of deceased voters, with a massive 24.2 lakh names taken off.
West Bengal adds only 7.5L voters
While West Bengal deleted plenty of outdated or duplicate entries (including nearly 20 lakh people who moved away and over one lakh double registrations), it added only 7.5 lakh new voters this time, much fewer than states like Uttar Pradesh (92.4 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (35 lakh).
So, despite cleaning up its voter list, West Bengal's fresh enrollments are still playing catch-up with other big states.