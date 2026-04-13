West Bengal deletes 10.9% of voters in SIR Phase 2 India Apr 13, 2026

West Bengal just made headlines for having one of the highest rates of voter deletions among the 12 states/UTs where SIR Phase 2 was completed during the latest electoral roll update.

The state removed 10.9% of its voters, ranking in the top five, and was second only to Uttar Pradesh when it came to deleting names of deceased voters, with a massive 24.2 lakh names taken off.