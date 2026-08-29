West Bengal government sends team to Kathmandu after Nepal floods
India
Serious floods in Nepal have left 37 people from West Bengal unaccounted for, leading the state government to jump into action.
A team is being sent to Kathmandu to help find those missing and support families back home.
The flooding has caused major damage and disrupted life across several regions.
Nepal rescue teams working, families aided
Rescue teams in Nepal are working around the clock, while West Bengal officials coordinate closely with local agencies there.
Families of the missing have been informed and are getting help during this tough time.
Everyone's hoping for good news as updates come in.