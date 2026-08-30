West Bengal hotel fires kill 18, including journalist Debashish Dutta

Shikha Inn had locked exits and no working fire alarms, leaving guests trapped with no way out.

Investigations found neither place had proper safety certificates or equipment, one owner even admitted to paying local touts and syndicates to secure license to run hotel.

After these tragedies, police arrested several operators and shut down more than 50 unsafe hotels in Kolkata.

These incidents also spotlighted a bigger issue: West Bengal has a 68% shortfall in fire stations, 74% vacant fire operator posts, and high response times, making it tough to respond quickly when disaster strikes.