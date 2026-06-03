West Bengal police detain 18 Bangladeshi nationals, including 6 minors
India
West Bengal police just picked up 18 Bangladeshi nationals, including six minors, in South 24 Parganas as part of a wider crackdown on illegal immigration.
The group admitted to crossing the border with help from agents and had been living quietly in Kultali for about three years.
Authorities verify identities before transfer
Authorities are now verifying their identities before moving them to a holding center, which is standard under the state's Detect, Detain and Deport policy.
These centers are set up across locations like Murshidabad and Siliguri to process undocumented foreign nationals until deportation.
Some of those detained had been working in local brick kilns.