West Bengal reassigns 23 officers, Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam Kolkata AC

The Intelligence Branch gets new faces too: Devendra Prakash Singh heads to North Bengal as inspector general, while Surya Pratap Yadav becomes deputy inspector general.

Kolkata Police also sees Sukhen Hira step in as joint commissioner and Debarshi Dutta take over at Bidhannagar.

On the tech side, Dhritiman Sarkar will lead Malda CID and Soumyadip Bhattacharya is now in charge of Cyber-II.

These fresh appointments kick in as soon as they take charge.