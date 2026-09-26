West Bengal reassigns 23 officers, Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam Kolkata AC
India
West Bengal just reassigned 23 top police officers in the interest of public service.
Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam, who led the Special Task Force, is now Kolkata's additional commissioner of police, a pretty big switch-up for the city.
Intelligence Branch and Kolkata Police reshuffled
The Intelligence Branch gets new faces too: Devendra Prakash Singh heads to North Bengal as inspector general, while Surya Pratap Yadav becomes deputy inspector general.
Kolkata Police also sees Sukhen Hira step in as joint commissioner and Debarshi Dutta take over at Bidhannagar.
On the tech side, Dhritiman Sarkar will lead Malda CID and Soumyadip Bhattacharya is now in charge of Cyber-II.
These fresh appointments kick in as soon as they take charge.