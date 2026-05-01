West Bengal secures 7 strong rooms before 2026 assembly counting

Authorities ban gatherings near counting sites

The crackdown comes after TMC raised concerns about unauthorized access to ballot boxes, sparking fears of unrest.

So, gatherings and anything dangerous (like firearms) are banned near key spots such as Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra.

Police on duty, armed forces deployed for election security, government officials involved in election-related duties, and individuals specifically authorized by competent authorities get a pass.

Break the rules? Expect strict action. Authorities want to keep things safe and drama-free during counting day.