West Bengal shivers as cold wave grips state
West Bengal is in the middle of a serious cold wave, with temperatures dipping below 10°C in many places.
Kolkata just hit its lowest mark this season at 11°C—2.8 degrees lower than normal.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says this chilly spell isn't letting up soon, especially for the sub-Himalayan districts where it could get even colder over the weekend.
What's up with the weather?
Darjeeling and nearby hill areas might see some light rain or even snow over the next few days, according to IMD forecasts.
Other districts like Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri are also expecting some showers, while places in the plains have dropped to a brisk 6.5°C.
Plus, morning fog is likely across West Bengal for at least four more days—so bundle up if you're heading out early!