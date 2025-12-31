West Bengal shivers as cold wave grips state

What's up with the weather?

Darjeeling and nearby hill areas might see some light rain or even snow over the next few days, according to IMD forecasts.

Other districts like Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri are also expecting some showers, while places in the plains have dropped to a brisk 6.5°C.

Plus, morning fog is likely across West Bengal for at least four more days—so bundle up if you're heading out early!