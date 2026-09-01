West Bengal starts digital payments ₹200 most offenses, ₹100 spitting
India
Starting September 1, West Bengal is getting serious about keeping cities clean.
If you're caught spitting, littering, peeing or defecating in public, or using banned plastic bags, you'll have to pay up: ₹200 for most offenses and ₹100 for spitting.
The state's also rolling out digital payments for fines only.
Officials inspect public places, QR tracking
Civic officials can now check places like markets, hospitals, schools, and transport hubs to make sure people follow the rules.
There's a QR-based system tracking household waste segregation too.
This all follows earlier trials in hill towns and ongoing awareness drives urging folks to use public toilets and dispose of trash properly.