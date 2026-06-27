West Bengal to roll out 2 laws targeting organized crime
West Bengal is about to roll out two strict new laws aimed at cracking down on organized crime and illegal activities.
One bill lets authorities detain people without trial for up to one year, while the other allows the government to seize and auction off properties linked to public-order disturbances, such as riots or vandalism.
Trinamool Congress pushes back on bills
The bills use a pretty broad definition of "anti-social activities," covering anything from causing public alarm to illegal resource extraction.
Detention cases will be checked by panels led by high court judges, but with limited legal help for those detained.
The Trinamool Congress has pushed back, saying these laws feel too much like the Emergency era since they lack strong judicial safeguards, but with the BJP holding a majority in the assembly, these bills are likely to pass.
Similar tough laws have already been introduced in states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, showing a bigger trend across India.