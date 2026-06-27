West Bengal to roll out 2 laws targeting organized crime

Trinamool Congress pushes back on bills

The bills use a pretty broad definition of "anti-social activities," covering anything from causing public alarm to illegal resource extraction.

Detention cases will be checked by panels led by high court judges, but with limited legal help for those detained.

The Trinamool Congress has pushed back, saying these laws feel too much like the Emergency era since they lack strong judicial safeguards, but with the BJP holding a majority in the assembly, these bills are likely to pass.

Similar tough laws have already been introduced in states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, showing a bigger trend across India.