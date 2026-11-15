West Bengal to train transgender people for tax, traffic roles
West Bengal is planning to give transgender people a new role, helping recover overdue property taxes.
The idea is to move beyond begging by training them for jobs like tax collection and traffic management, aiming for dignity, an honorarium, and real inclusion.
Kolkata is owed ₹6,850 cr taxes
Municipalities are struggling with huge unpaid taxes: Kolkata alone is owed about ₹6,850 crore.
By involving the transgender community, the state hopes to improve collections and offer marginalized groups a fair shot at a respectful life and contributing to society.
Plus, there's a new payment scheme that waives the entire principal and 90% of the penalty amount.