West Delhi police probe throat slitting of 18-year-old Shabnam
An 18-year-old woman named Shabnam was found dead inside a clothing showroom's changing room near Moti Nagar metro station in West Delhi on Saturday night.
Police believe her throat was slit by someone she knew, possibly a former friend, after a personal fallout.
The attacker escaped the scene before anyone noticed.
Police review CCTV as family cooperates
Showroom staff discovered the crime around closing time and called police, who are now checking CCTV footage to track the suspect's movements and escape route.
Shabnam's family is working closely with investigators as they look into possible motives like unrequited love or a personal dispute.
Updates are expected as the search for the suspect continues.