West Midnapore locals tie alleged pair, smear lime on woman
India
In West Bengal's West Midnapore district, a woman and a man were tied to a pole and had lime smeared on the woman by locals, who accused them of having an affair.
The police stepped in to rescue the pair and are now looking into what really happened.
Police probe alleged affair, husband's suicide
The woman's husband died by suicide a few months ago, and since then, she was accused by her in-laws and neighbors of bringing another man home.
Their anger over these allegations led to the public shaming.
Police are investigating both the claims about the affair and whether there's any link to her husband's death, while reminding everyone that taking justice into your own hands isn't okay.