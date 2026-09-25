West Sikkim Rimbi landslide damages 30 houses, CM orders alert
India
A major landslide hit West Sikkim's Rimbi area late Thursday night, damaging at least 30 houses and government quarters and blocking the road connecting Geyzing, the district headquarters, and Yuksom.
Thanks to quick evacuations, everyone stayed safe.
Chief Minister PS Tamang-Golay directed the state administration to stay alert and keep people protected.
Repeated landslides hit Rimbi-Singlitam, Takdah hospital
Since early September, multiple landslides have rocked the Rimbi-Singlitam area, damaging more homes.
Over in Darjeeling's Takdah, a hospital was struck too. One patient was hurt.
Rising river levels are making things even tougher across north Bengal.
Earlier this year, a landslide at an army camp in North Sikkim left several people missing as harsh weather continues to challenge the region.