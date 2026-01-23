Western Disturbance: Why North India's weather feels so wild right now
Ever wondered why North India suddenly gets winter rain, hail, or even snow?
That's the Western Disturbance—a weather system that travels all the way from the Mediterranean and brings cold, wet conditions to our region every winter.
Why is everyone talking about it today?
This week, the IMD has warned of strong winds (up to 60km/h), hailstorms, and isolated heavy snowfall over the Kashmir Valley and higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while plains in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan may see light to moderate rain with isolated hail.
The bad weather has already stopped traffic on National Highway 44 in Jammu and Kashmir due to accumulating rain and snow.
The IMD says the disturbance's most active phase is through January 23, with rain possibly continuing in eastern Uttar Pradesh till January 24, and a fresh western disturbance possible from January 26.
Does it actually affect you?
Definitely! These winter rains are super important for crops like wheat and mustard—so farmers rely on them.
But too much rain can mean waterlogged streets or travel headaches just when you don't want them.
Heads up: another round of wild weather is expected from January 26-28.