Western Disturbance: Why North India's weather feels so wild right now

Why is everyone talking about it today?

This week, the IMD has warned of strong winds (up to 60km/h), hailstorms, and isolated heavy snowfall over the Kashmir Valley and higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while plains in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan may see light to moderate rain with isolated hail.

The bad weather has already stopped traffic on National Highway 44 in Jammu and Kashmir due to accumulating rain and snow.

The IMD says the disturbance's most active phase is through January 23, with rain possibly continuing in eastern Uttar Pradesh till January 24, and a fresh western disturbance possible from January 26.