Western disturbances to bring rain, snow to northwestern India

What else to know

Dense fog is expected in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi until January 21—so travel might get tricky for a bit.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40km/h) are forecast over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh on January 22-23.

The Southwest Bay of Bengal could get squally weather too, which might affect marine activities.

Plus, Himachal Pradesh may feel an extra chill with cold wave conditions around January 20-21; in Delhi, the combo of fog and rain could make things feel even colder than usual.