Western disturbances to bring rain, snow to northwestern India
Heads up if you're in north or northwest India: the IMD says a series of western disturbances will bring some pretty active weather from January 19-24.
Expect heavy rain and snowfall in Kashmir Valley on January 22-23, with Himachal Pradesh's higher areas likely getting a fresh layer of snow on January 23.
Rain is also on the cards for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand—and even places like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi could see scattered showers.
What else to know
Dense fog is expected in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi until January 21—so travel might get tricky for a bit.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40km/h) are forecast over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh on January 22-23.
The Southwest Bay of Bengal could get squally weather too, which might affect marine activities.
Plus, Himachal Pradesh may feel an extra chill with cold wave conditions around January 20-21; in Delhi, the combo of fog and rain could make things feel even colder than usual.