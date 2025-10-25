Why does US sanction India but not Germany, UK: Goyal
At the Berlin Global Dialogue on October 24, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal questioned why India faces tough US sanctions and a 25% tariff on Russian oil imports—while Germany and the UK get exemptions for their Rosneft-linked companies.
Nayara Energy, an Indian firm controlled by Russia's Rosneft, is directly impacted.
India will put its own interests 1st: Goyal
This uneven treatment could affect India's access to affordable energy and its global trade ties.
The UK responded that some exemptions were only for state-run German firms but is open to more talks.
As Western countries push India to cut Russian oil imports after the Ukraine invasion, Goyal made it clear: India will put its own interests first when making energy decisions.
How this plays out could shape both India's energy security and the impact of global efforts to isolate Russia.