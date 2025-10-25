DRI busts ₹100cr drug ring, uncovers hidden meth lab

Authorities call this a big win against synthetic drug networks

The DRI's raids (October 21-23) led to the recovery of 16kg amphetamine, nearly 8kg cocaine, and over 115kg of chemicals used for making drugs.

In West Delhi, officers even faced resistance but still managed to seize ₹37 lakh in cash tied to trafficking.

The network's main handler was caught in Gurugram with more amphetamine.

Authorities say this is a big win against synthetic drug networks, and investigations are still ongoing.