Next Article
DRI busts ₹100cr drug ring, uncovers hidden meth lab
India
Big news from Delhi-NCR: the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) just busted a massive drug ring this week, arresting 26 foreign nationals and seizing drugs worth over ₹100 crore.
One of the main spots raided was a hidden meth lab on a Greater Noida farm—think straight out of a crime show, but real life.
Authorities call this a big win against synthetic drug networks
The DRI's raids (October 21-23) led to the recovery of 16kg amphetamine, nearly 8kg cocaine, and over 115kg of chemicals used for making drugs.
In West Delhi, officers even faced resistance but still managed to seize ₹37 lakh in cash tied to trafficking.
The network's main handler was caught in Gurugram with more amphetamine.
Authorities say this is a big win against synthetic drug networks, and investigations are still ongoing.