Beed woman found dead in hotel room, note on palm
A 29-year-old doctor from Beed was found dead in a Phaltan hotel room on Thursday.
Police discovered an alleged suicide note written on her palm, accusing police sub-inspector Gopal Badane of repeated rape and another man, Prashant Bankar, of sexual harassment and assault.
She had checked in on Wednesday, and her body was found the next day.
Police shift from accidental death report to filing charges
After the note surfaced, police shifted from an accidental death report to filing charges of rape and abetment to suicide against Badane (now suspended) and Bankar.
Two teams are searching for the accused and reviewing their communication with the doctor.
The case has drawn attention from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders, with calls for a thorough investigation and accountability, especially since law enforcement is involved.