Beed woman found dead in hotel room, note on palm

Police shift from accidental death report to filing charges

After the note surfaced, police shifted from an accidental death report to filing charges of rape and abetment to suicide against Badane (now suspended) and Bankar.

Two teams are searching for the accused and reviewing their communication with the doctor.

The case has drawn attention from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders, with calls for a thorough investigation and accountability, especially since law enforcement is involved.