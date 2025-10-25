Next Article
Kerala 1st Indian state to wipe out extreme poverty
Big news from Kerala: Thrissur district has officially wiped out extreme poverty, making Kerala the first Indian state to hit this milestone.
Revenue Minister K Rajan announced it on Friday, crediting the Kudumbashree volunteers and officials for helping 64,006 families across the state over four and a half years.
Thrissur lifted over 5,000 families
Thrissur played a huge part by lifting 5,013 families out of tough conditions.
According to an October 15 report, every family in need there now has access to food, healthcare, income, and housing—100% covered.
Leaders say this shows Kerala's commitment to making sure no one is left behind.