Diwali in numbers: Mumbai's trash load jumps by 3,000 metric tons

BMC's pre and post Diwali cleanliness drive

The BMC quickly moved 2,075 metric tons to major landfills and sent another 1,000 metric tons to transfer stations for urgent cleanup.

To tackle the festival rush, they brought in over 2,000 extra workers as part of the pre and post Diwali cleanliness drive.

As Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar put it, "The timely clearance reflects BMC's readiness and the dedication of our sanitation staff" to keeping Mumbai clean—even during the busiest celebrations.