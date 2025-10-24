Diwali in numbers: Mumbai's trash load jumps by 3,000 metric tons
This Diwali, Mumbai's daily trash load jumped by 600-700 metric tons, adding up to 3,000 metric tons of extra garbage between October 18 and 21, 2024.
The city's sanitation crew—over 7,000 strong—worked around the clock to keep things under control, with special cleaning drives and double shifts across neighborhoods.
BMC's pre and post Diwali cleanliness drive
The BMC quickly moved 2,075 metric tons to major landfills and sent another 1,000 metric tons to transfer stations for urgent cleanup.
To tackle the festival rush, they brought in over 2,000 extra workers as part of the pre and post Diwali cleanliness drive.
As Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar put it, "The timely clearance reflects BMC's readiness and the dedication of our sanitation staff" to keeping Mumbai clean—even during the busiest celebrations.