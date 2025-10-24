Wangchuk's detention: Advisory board to decide on continuation today India Oct 24, 2025

Sonam Wangchuk, a well-known education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh, was detained under the National Security Act on September 26, 2025.

His arrest came after violent protests in Leh, which sadly led to four civilian deaths.

Authorities say his speeches threatened public order.

On October 24, an advisory board met at Jodhpur Central Jail to review whether his detention should continue.