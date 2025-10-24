Next Article
Wangchuk's detention: Advisory board to decide on continuation today
India
Sonam Wangchuk, a well-known education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh, was detained under the National Security Act on September 26, 2025.
His arrest came after violent protests in Leh, which sadly led to four civilian deaths.
Authorities say his speeches threatened public order.
On October 24, an advisory board met at Jodhpur Central Jail to review whether his detention should continue.
Wangchuk on hunger strike; his wife's petition
The Ladakh administration told the Supreme Court that Wangchuk's detention followed due process and was needed for national security.
Meanwhile, Wangchuk is on a hunger strike asking for an independent probe into the protest deaths.
His wife has filed a petition challenging his detention and says she's been watched during jail visits.