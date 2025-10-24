Next Article
'Bangladeshi infiltrators': BJP MP's rant against sanitation workers sparks row
India
A video of BJP MP Brij Lal has sparked controversy after he uploaded a video showing him accusing five sanitation workers in Lucknow of being Bangladeshi "infiltrators," even as they insist they're from Assam.
Lal, who once served as Uttar Pradesh's top cop, claims the workers pose a national security risk and questions their language and documents.
Deportation demanded
Lal didn't stop at accusations—he urged the government to step in and deport the workers, warning that letting them stay could lead to security problems in cities.
He even referenced his past experience in Assam and linked his concerns to decisions made decades ago, asking the Chief Minister to act quickly.