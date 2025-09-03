Why India's middle class is avoiding casual dining

Despite inflation easing in recent quarters, India's middle class is dialing back on eating out, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) are taking the hit. Dine-in visits are down, while food delivery remains resilient—chains like Domino's, Pizza Hut, and Barbecue Nation are all seeing big shifts.

Dine-in disaster for most chains Most major QSR chains saw fewer people eating in this June. Domino's bucked the trend by leaning into delivery—about 75% of its orders came from there, helping it grow.

Pizza Hut and Barbecue Nation weren't so lucky; their dine-in numbers dropped, with Barbecue Nation's revenue falling 7%.

Reserve Bank of India survey shows people cutting back Middle-class diners seem to be saving on casual meals but still continuing to dine at fancier places like Punjab Grill.

A Reserve Bank survey found over 60% of people expect to spend the same or less on discretionary spending such as dining out this year.