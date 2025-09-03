Gurgaon vs Noida debate trends again after Monday's rain India Sep 03, 2025

Monday's heavy rain in Delhi-NCR made the Gurgaon vs Noida debate trend again.

While Gurgaon's roads flooded and traffic crawled for hours, Noida, despite intermittent rain, maintained normal traffic flow with minimal waterlogging.

Some commuters were stuck on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway for over six hours, highlighting just how different the two cities handle bad weather.