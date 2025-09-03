Next Article
Gurgaon vs Noida debate trends again after Monday's rain
Monday's heavy rain in Delhi-NCR made the Gurgaon vs Noida debate trend again.
While Gurgaon's roads flooded and traffic crawled for hours, Noida, despite intermittent rain, maintained normal traffic flow with minimal waterlogging.
Some commuters were stuck on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway for over six hours, highlighting just how different the two cities handle bad weather.
Noida folks showed off smooth drives
Social media lit up with side-by-side videos—Noida folks showed off smooth drives while Gurgaon users vented about waterlogged streets.
Many pointed out that Noida's government-planned roads seem better organized and cleaner than Gurgaon's more chaotic, privately developed layout.
For now, it looks like Noida is winning points for rainy day management.