Delhi to host 3 major processions today; expect traffic snarls

The Shobha Yatra kicks off at 1pm from Ramleela Maidan with around 1,500 people winding through Ajmeri Gate and Pul Paharganj. Later, nearly 5,000 railway workers will rally from State Entry Road to Karnail Singh Stadium between 3pm and 6pm. The Chetna March starts early at 10am from Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tilla to Sis Ganj Sahib—so Outer Ring Road and Mahatma Gandhi Marg will be packed.

What you need to know

Traffic cops will divert vehicles at busy spots; parking on procession routes is banned (they'll tow if you try).

If you're headed toward New Delhi Railway Station or Connaught Place, try alternate roads like Rani Jhansi or Panchkuian instead.

Authorities say public transport is your best bet today—For real-time updates, commuters can connect with Delhi Traffic Police through their website, helpline, WhatsApp, or social media handles.