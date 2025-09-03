Tom Holland calls Chris Nolan's 'The Odyssey' best script ever
Hollywood actor Tom Holland, who wrapped up shooting for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey earlier this year, has called the film "the best script I've ever read." In an interview with Agence France-Presse, he praised Nolan's direction and collaborative approach. "Chris [Nolan] is a real collaborator," he said. "He knows what he wants... but it is not an environment where you can't pitch ideas or build characters in certain ways."
Holland plays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, in The Odyssey. The film features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal. Holland had previously called filming "the job of a lifetime" and "the best experience I've had on a film set."
Holland described receiving the offer from Nolan as "the phone call of a lifetime," similar to when he was cast as Spider-Man. He said, "It's an amazing thing for me. I'm super proud and I'm really, really excited." Meanwhile, he's also busy filming his fourth standalone Marvel movie as Spider-Man, which will mark his seventh appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
Holland shared that filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day still feels like the first time. He described an exhilarating day on set where he drove a tank through Glasgow, cheered on by thousands of fans. "It was so incredible, it was exciting, and exhilarating, and it felt fresh," he said. The film will be released on July 31, 2026, by Sony Pictures. Interestingly, The Odyssey is set for a July 17, 2026, release.