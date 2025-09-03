'Lokah Chapter 1' is running in theaters now

When, where to watch Kalyani Priyadarshan's 'Lokah' on OTT?

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:47 am Sep 03, 2025

What's the story

The Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, is still running strong in theaters. However, fans are excited to know which platform it will choose as its digital home. According to reports, Netflix is speculated to have acquired the streaming rights, and the film could be released on the platform in late September (September 26 is the expected date). The movie has reportedly earned around ₹39.37cr in India within six days of release.