When, where to watch Kalyani Priyadarshan's 'Lokah' on OTT?
What's the story
The Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, is still running strong in theaters. However, fans are excited to know which platform it will choose as its digital home. According to reports, Netflix is speculated to have acquired the streaming rights, and the film could be released on the platform in late September (September 26 is the expected date). The movie has reportedly earned around ₹39.37cr in India within six days of release.
Language options
The OTT version of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is likely to be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. This will help the film reach a wider audience beyond Kerala. The movie has reportedly earned around ₹39.37cr net in India after its release on August 28. It opened with ₹2.7cr on Thursday and saw a significant increase during the weekend with collections of ₹7.6cr on Saturday and ₹10.1cr on Sunday.
Box office success
Film stars Naslen alongside special appearances by big stars
The film continued its strong performance on Monday, adding another ₹7.2cr to its total collection. By the sixth day of its release, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra had raked in a total of ₹39.37cr, indicating that it is doing well beyond just initial hype. The film also stars Naslen in a pivotal role, along with Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan in special appearances. The Salmaan-backed project is rumored to span a five-film franchise.