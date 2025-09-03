'The Crown's hidden details that will surprise you

The Crown has enthralled audiences with its depiction of the British monarchy, weaving history with gripping storytelling. While most fans are well-acquainted with the show's finer intricacies, there are still some lesser-known facts that even superfans may not know. From behind-the-scenes choices to quirky production elements, these insights give a glimpse into what makes The Crown so riveting and authentic.

#1 Real-life royal visits inspired scenes Some scenes in The Crown were inspired by actual royal visits and events. The creators dug through historic records to recreate those moments accurately. This dedication to authenticity ensures viewers get a glimpse into the real-life experiences of the royal family, adding depth and realism to the series.

#2 Costume budget rivals film productions Notably, the costume budget for The Crown is similar to that of big-budget movies. With every season demanding hundreds of outfits, the designers leave no stone unturned to recreate iconic looks from the bygone era. Not only does the attention to detail make it visually appealing, but it also takes the audience back in time.

#3 The cast undergoes extensive training Actors on The Crown undergo extensive training before filming starts. From voice coaching to etiquette lessons and historical briefings, everything is done so that the actors can accurately portray their characters. Such preparation enables actors to embody their roles convincingly, which contributes significantly to the show's success.

#4 Filming locations are carefully chosen Filming locations for The Crown are chosen meticulously to reflect real-life places as accurately as possible. Many scenes are filmed at historic buildings throughout the UK that look like or are associated with real royal homes. This dedication adds a layer of authenticity and opulence.