'Lokah': Dulquer Salmaan's hit superhero saga to span 5 movies

The Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, is apparently the first in a five-part franchise. The news was confirmed by the film's cinematographer Nimish Ravi during an interview with The Cue Studio. He also revealed that they developed this idea after producer Dulquer Salmaan suggested they create a complete story before adding more installments.

Production insights This is how we decided on 5 films, reveals Ravi Ravi shared how Salmaan was initially interested in the project. "Then we did not plan that we would be doing this many number of films. Then there was only this possibility and we were just adding easter eggs," he said. "But DQ said we need the full story and then make additions. It took 1.5 years after that to develop these five stories."

Film synopsis This is what 'Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra' is all about Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra tells the story of a mysterious woman, played by Priyadarshan, who works at a cafe. A neighborhood boy falls in love with her but soon realizes she's not just a pretty face. The film also features Salmaan in a cameo role. The second installment will reportedly star Tovino Thomas in the lead role.