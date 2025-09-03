Next Article
PM Modi jokes about being away on foreign trip
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just got back from a four-day trip to Japan and China, where he met leaders like Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and called the talks "productive."
At Semicon India 2025 in New Delhi, he lightened things up by jokingly asking if the crowd was clapping because he had been away or for his return.
Modi receives 1st made-in-India semiconductor chip
Semicon India 2025 is all about boosting India's role in the semiconductor industry.
Modi highlighted that the world now trusts India to lead in chip development, and he even received the first made-in-India semiconductor chip at the event.
The three-day conference brings together tech leaders and experts to help build a stronger, more sustainable homegrown chip ecosystem—key for India's tech future.