Delhi: Family of 3 killed after car hits broken-down dumper
Late Sunday night near Mahipalpur Tunnel in South West Delhi, a family's taxi crashed into a broken-down dumper truck left on the roadside without any warning signs.
Three people—Brij Rani (46), her son Vimal (23), and four-year-old grandson Ayansh—lost their lives.
Four others in the car, including the driver, had minor injuries and were treated at the hospital.
Driver arrested, vehicle seized
Police have arrested Vipin Kashyap, the 31-year-old dumper driver from Uttar Pradesh, for not putting up safety reflectors or signals after his truck broke down.
The vehicle has been seized and he faces charges under sections related to negligent acts causing death.
Investigators are looking into why basic safety steps weren't followed, which ended up costing three lives.