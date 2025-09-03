'Marathi meri mritiyu tak nahi bolunga': Hindi in Maharashtra

Chandel's stance, complaint details

Chandel didn't back down, saying, "Marathi meri mritiyu tak nahi bolunga. Hindi hi bolunga," which fueled a heated discussion on social media.

He's since filed a police complaint following the incident and stressed his right to choose his language—something he says his family, especially his father from the defense sector, supports.

The incident highlights ongoing cultural tensions in the state around language and identity.