Uttarakhand: Heavy rains, landslides threaten lives; rivers rising fast
Uttarakhand is seeing intense monsoon rains this September, with places like Chorgalia and Haldwani getting over 115mm in just 24 hours.
The IMD says rivers are rising fast—Gaula at Haldwani is already 20cm above the danger mark—and several districts are on alert.
Schools shut in several districts
Because of the flooding risk, schools and Anganwadi centers in Almora, Dehradun, Chamoli, and more have been closed since September 1 to keep kids safe.
Landslides and road blockages have already caused major disruptions and sadly claimed 79 lives this season.
With more heavy rain expected all month, authorities have issued warnings and advisories.