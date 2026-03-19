Why Kerala celebrates Eid on the same day as Saudi Arabia

How is Eid celebrated in Kerala?

On Eid morning, people put on new clothes and head out for prayers at mosques or open grounds.

Before praying, they give Zakat-ul-Fitr, rice or its equivalent, to help everyone join in the celebrations.

After prayers and a short sermon about peace and kindness, it's all about sharing traditional feasts like Biryani and Sheer Khurma.

Kids look forward to Eidi gifts from elders, making it a day full of warmth, food, and togetherness that really shows off Kerala's unique blend of cultures.